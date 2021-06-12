Muslim victims of truck attack given farewell with coffins draped in Canadian flags

LONDON, Ontario, June 12 (Reuters) - Several hundred
mourners joined a public funeral service on Saturday to bid
farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a
man in a pick-up truck last Sunday in an attack the police said
was driven by hate.
The hour-long ceremony started after the four coffins draped
in Canadian flags rolled into the compound of the Islamic Centre
of Southwest Ontario, and ended with prayers and condolences
offered by religious and community leaders.
The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed
when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were out
for an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario. A fifth
family member, a 9-year-old boy, is recovering from his injuries
in the hospital.
Police have said the attack was premeditated and allege the
family was targeted because of their Islamic faith.
The funeral procession later proceeded for a private
burial.
"And the very fact their coffins are draped in the beautiful
Canadian flag is an apt testimony of the fact that the entire
Canadian nation stands with them," Raza Bashir Tarar High
Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada told the gathering.
The family moved to Canada from Pakistan some 14 years ago.
The attack sparked outrage across Canada, with politicians
from all sides condemning the crime, spurring growing calls to
take action to curb hate crime and Islamophobia. The city of
London, 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto, has seen an
outpouring of support in the aftermath of the attack.
That has given some hope to the grieving community to look
beyond the tragedy.
"Irrespective of colour and creed, the expressions of raw
emotion, the prayers, the quiet tears, the messages of comfort
from people we know and from people that are complete strangers,
it has been the first step towards finding a way to heal," Ali
Islam, maternal uncle of Madiha Salman, one of the victims, told
the gathering.
Veltman, who returns to court on Monday, faces four charges
of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the
killings a "terrorist attack" and vowed to clamp down on
far-right groups and online hate.
"I think we're emotionally exhausted," Imam Aarij Anwer told
the Canadian Broadcasting Corp before the ceremony. "We're
looking forward to having some closure on Saturday."
