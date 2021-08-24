Mustard Made : “Spreads” Its Signature Locker Style to the U.S.

Cult Homewares Brand Expands into Third Continent

Mustard Made, the cult homewares brand coveted for its signature lockers, today announced its much-anticipated launch into the US market. Co-founded by sisters Becca and Jess Stern, Mustard Made’s distinctive collection of colorful, functional lockers, baskets and hangers is available to consumers nationwide at mustardmade.com today.

“Mustard has made a name for itself across the Australian, UK and European markets, and with a growing global interest in our products through the power of social media, it’s the perfect time to bring our brand to U.S. consumers,” said Becca Stern, who launched Mustard Made with her sister Jess in 2018.

Mustard Made elevates the traditional locker into a stylish, eye-catching, and versatile furnishing, ideal for any room in the home or the office. Intentionally designed, the seasonless collection is available in a range of convenient styles and sizes, including:

The Skinny – tall and elegant, inspired by the traditional school locker

The Shorty – often used as a bedside with left and right options

The Lowdown – perfectly proportioned as a station or console

The Midi – sized for maximum storage

The Twinny – with two rails and wardrobe potential for everyone

The Baskets - available as a set of three

The Hangers - children’s and adult-sized clip and top hanger sets

Wordbits - color coordinated alphabet magnets

Carefully curated, the bold color palette includes the brand’s namesake golden Mustard, along with Blush, Berry, Lilac, Navy, Ocean, Olive, Sage, Slate, and White. The versatile range of products can be styled to make a sophisticated statement or playfully mixed to complement any décor.

Pricing ranges from $169 to $548 for a locker, $59 for baskets, $20 to $35 for hangers, and $39 for alphabet magnets. Visit mustardmade.com to view the product range and to order now.

About Mustard Made

Sisters and Mustard Made co-founders Becca and Jess Stern have reimagined the traditional locker to create a new breed of lockers for the home, kids’ rooms, or workspaces. The idea was sparked by Becca's love of vintage furniture and a need for practical storage. Mustard Made was launched in 2018, and has already gained a cult following and become an Instagram trend. The lockers come in an on-trend color palette of brights, pastels, and neutrals that compliment any space, along with a growing collection of coordinating accessories.

Visit www.mustardmade.com for more information

