Muted Opening Session Seen in London with Wall Street Closed

0753 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open little changed, down around 3 points, according to IG, with trading more muted as U.S. markets are closed due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day while traders gear up for earnings releases this week. "Earnings season gathers pace during the coming week, as more banks release their reports, while other sectors such as tech and airlines move into focus," IG analysts say in a note. Japanese stocks have come under pressure ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting this week amid concerns that policymakers there might scale back stimulus, they add. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Land Securities Lining Up Ian Cheshire as Next Chairman, Sky News Reports

Land Securities Group PLC is lining up Channel 4 and Spire Healthcare Group PLC Chairman Ian Cheshire as its next chairman, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

MJ Hudson Says It Received Indications Of Interest For Units

MJ Hudson Group PLC on Monday said it has received a number of indications of interest for some of its business units.

MPAC Group Confident on 2023 Prospects After 2022 Was in Line With Views

MPAC Group PLC said Monday that 2022 business was in line with market expectations, supported by a robust order book in the second half, and that the outlook for 2023 is encouraging.

Tekmar Grants Potential Investor Exclusivity Period Extension

Tekmar Group PLC said Monday that it has granted a potential investor a 14-day extension to the exclusivity period to allow the preferred partner extra time to complete its due diligence and finalize its proposal.

Centamin Sees Egyptian Court Ruling as Positive, Can Apply to Remove Challenge

Centamin PLC said Monday that the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court, or SCC, made a ruling it finds favorable, allowing it the right to apply to set aside a challenge to its Sukari gold project's exploitation license in Egypt.

Ashmore's 2Q Assets Under Management Rose Amid Positive Investment Performance

Ashmore Group PLC said Monday that assets under management for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 2% to $57.2 billion.

Knights Group Sees FY 2023 in Line With Views After 1H Pretax Profit Rose

Knights Group Holdings PLC said Monday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose, and that it expects to deliver a full-year performance in line with market expectations.

Clontarf Energy to Raise GBP1.3 Mln for Lithium, Petroleum Projects

Clontarf Energy PLC said Monday that it will raise 1.3 million pounds ($1.6 million) via a discounted placing and subscription with the funds to be used toward advancing its lithium project in Bolivia and oil projects in Ghana, Australia and other places.

ITM Power Cuts FY 2023 Guidance on Operation's Review

ITM Power PLC said that it expects performance for fiscal 2023 to be materially lower from the previous guidance due to losses on contracts and support costs from legacy commitments.

Assura Completed Multiple Projects in 3Q, Reports Strong Pipeline

Assura PLC said Monday that it delivered three developments and three asset enhancements in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and that it has a strong pipeline of opportunities.

Panther Securities to Declare Special 2023 Dividend

Panther Securities PLC said Monday that it will pay a special dividend as it expects an increase in the value of its net assets in its 2022 results.

Tower Resources to Raise Up to $6 Mln via Share Placings

Tower Resources PLC said Monday that it is seeking to raise up to $6 million via share placings to fund its work programs on licenses in Cameroon, Namibia and South Africa as well as for general working capital purposes.

