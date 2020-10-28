Mutual Fund Managers

The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission's (TTSEC's) Guidelines for Collective Investment Schemes, 2008, states that a CIS manager is a person who is responsible for the business operations and affairs of a collective investment scheme. Guideline 11 of the TTSEC CIS Guidelines states that no person shall act as a manager of a CIS unless such person is registered and approved by the TTSEC. As at June 2020, there were 14 CIS Managers reported under the TTSEC's Micro and Macro Prudential Reporting Framework. The data also showed that as at June 2020, 64.29% of CIS Managers belonged to a Financial Group, 28.57% to a Bank Group and the remainder were Independent.

