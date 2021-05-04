Mutual cooperation between the two Corporations ... developing the discovered fields in Contract Areas 065 and 96/95 ... inviting Algerian service companies to reconstruct and maintain oil fields and ports and implement drilling programs ...the most impor

Based on the invitation sent by the Chairman of Sonatrach to the National Oil Corporation to visit the company in Algeria.

On Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Mustafa Sanalla, met with Mr. Toufik Hakkar Adle, Chairman and General Manager of the Algerian company Sonatrach at its headquarters, in the presence of the CEO of Sibiki Company and a number of heads of oil services companies in Algeria.

During the meeting, developing of ways of mutual cooperation between the two sides was discussed and the possibility of Sonatrach's return to work in Libya, through completing its contractual obligations in Contract Areas 065 and 96/95, especially after the improvement of security conditions and stability in an encouraging manner, as the results of good exploration drilling for these Areas and finalizing development plans for production were discussed in detail.

A brief presentation was also made by the service companies of Sonatrach (construction, drilling and implementation of projects), where the Chairman of the Board of Directors commended the ability of Algerian companies and called them to develop twinning programs with their counterparts from the service companies affiliated with the National Oil Corporation such as (National Oil Wells Drilling and Workover Company, Construction Company and a Taknia Libya Engineering company). Sonatrach service companies welcomed the idea and it was agreed to form joint committees in this field and to sign memoranda of understanding in particular.

The vocational training programs and the preparation of technical personnel in welding and inspection were also discussed and the two Companies will work to implement these programs in the shortest time.