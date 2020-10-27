Mutual of Omaha : Introduces New Disability Income Insurance Solution

Mutual of Omaha has introduced a new disability income insurance product featuring a fully digital experience and additional coverage options for customers who are seeking to protect their income if they become sick or injured and are unable to work.

Mutual Income Solutions℠ covers a wider range of occupations (including medical professions), offers numerous optional add-on coverages, stackable discounts up to 30%, and an increased maximum monthly benefit of $20,000.

Additionally, Mutual Income Solutions provides a non-cancelable rate option, which guarantees coverage for the duration of the benefit period and locks in premium amounts, as long as they are paid on time or within the grace period.

“Our company has more than a century’s worth of experience delivering disability income protection when customers need it the most,” said Mary Swanson, Vice President and Actuary. “Mutual Income Solutions allows us to serve more customers through a wide array of coverage choices, while also providing a more simplified, convenient way to purchase and maintain policies.”

The enhanced process includes an electronic-only experience for customers and sales professionals, complete with e-applications, e-policy delivery and an online self-service portal.

As of Oct. 15, Mutual Income Solutions is available for customers to purchase through licensed advisors and brokers in all states except California, New York and the Virgin Islands.

To learn more about Mutual of Omaha’s disability income insurance solutions, visit mutualofomaha.com/disability-insurance.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

