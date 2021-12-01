Mutual of Omaha offers Dental Providers Quick Access to Members Benefits and Eligibility

Mutual of Omaha has launched a new, secure member eligibility tool for dental providers, giving them on-demand access to real-time benefits and eligibility information for members of employer-provided Mutual of Omaha (Mutually Preferred® Network) dental plans.

This new tool offers direct, self-service access to member eligibility – without need of a representative – 24-hours-a-day online or through an interactive voice response line. This makes it easier for providers to provide their patients with the best treatment options. To access the online tool, dental providers can visit www.mutualofomaha.com/dental-eligibility to fill out a form and receive member benefits via email or fax. In addition to the online tool, providers can also use the self-service phone line at 800-927-9197 and follow the prompts given to receive member eligibility.

“At Mutual of Omaha, we continually strive to improve our customers’ experience and to be a company that’s convenient and easy to work with,” said Scott Ault, Executive Vice President, Workplace Solutions at Mutual of Omaha. “We are excited about this new member eligibility tool that our dental providers can use to quickly access member information when they need it.”

For more online dental provider resources, visit Mutual of Omaha’s provider portal at www.mutualofomaha.com/dental-provider.

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly-rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005094/en/