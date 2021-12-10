Log in
Mutual trade of EAEU member states amounted to $52bln in 2021 – Tokayev

12/10/2021
Volume of mutual trade of the EAEU member states has increased by 32.5% in the past nine months, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While chairing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Heads of EAEU member states and observer states via videoconference, the Head of State said that economic indicators demonstrate stability and growth dynamics.

President Tokayev revealed that the volume of mutual trade has totaled $52 billion in the past nine months, that is 16.5% more than in the pre-coronavirus period.

The Head of State added that volume of exports between the EAEU member states has also demonstrated a 39% increase. This, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaks volumes of dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation, improvement of its structure and increasing competitiveness of existing sectors.

Earlier it was announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the virtual meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the EAEU member states.

Source: Kazinform.kz

Disclaimer

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
