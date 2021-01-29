My Eyelab : Opens New Store in Lewisville, TX Area

Franchise with Contemporary, Fun and Easy Approach Eye Care Will Serve Optical Needs of the Community at New Location

My Eyelab, a leading optical retailer offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, will open its newest location in Lewisville on Monday, February 1. Located at 101 N Stemmons Fairway, the new store marks My Eyelab’s 105th location overall.

This opening furthers business growth as My Eyelab continues to expand its base in Texas and find its footing in more communities. The Lewisville opening is being driven by Yousuf Ali, an existing franchisee who fully opened the Irving, TX location in August 2019 as his first optical retail store. After noticing success in Irving, TX with his first opening, Yousuf is on track to open Lewisville and a third location in South Denton, Texas by April 2020 to share the My Eyelab franchise with additional communities.

“Growing the My Eyelab brand in Texas is an honor, since we will have more opportunities to help the community,” said Ali. “Especially in the midst of a pandemic, we’ve seen how impactful accessible eye care is for our customers and that there are plenty of areas where a My Eyelab can change lives. As we move forward, our goal is to continue our upward path and share how we make eye care easy every day.”

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes Stanton Optical. My Eyelab has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lenses. Tapping into its remote network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 1.2 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer in the Lewisville area. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab’s success, as its proprietary telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

On top of that, an assortment of over 2,000 frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, My Eyelab in Lewisville accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for your eye exams and eyewear needs.

With bilingual staff available and eye exams in English and Spanish, hours for the new optical store in Lewisville are Monday through Saturday 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 5 pm. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.myeyelab.com or call (469) 214-8828.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 200 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #11 on Entrepreneur’s list of Top New Franchises in 2020. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.

