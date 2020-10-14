Log in
My Eyelab : Signs Agreement to Open Nine New Locations in Oklahoma and Texas with Multi-Unit Franchise Private Equity Group

10/14/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Despite Pandemic, Franchise Focused on Affordable and Accessible Eye Care Continues with Plans for Strategic Growth

My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, announced today it has signed an agreement which will bring five new franchise stores to Oklahoma City and four to the Dallas/Fort Worth markets. Growth in the coming months will be driven by Brad Rodman, a current franchisee, in partnership with the Chunara Group of Companies, a private equity group based out of Atlanta, which currently has ownership in over 100 locations across the following brands - Dunkin’, Checkers, Church’s Chicken, Popeyes, Take 5 Oil Change, Stoners Pizza, Kale Me Crazy, and TGI Fridays.

The deal will bring five new locations to Oklahoma City and four stores to the Dallas/Fort Worth market. The new stores will feature an experience focused on convenience and ease with a design that highlights the latest technology – offering a myriad of services including complete eye exams on-site and walk-in appointments.

“We are excited to be joining a brand that has great unit economics, low start-up costs and low ongoing operating costs with an intent on serving a wide array of consumers looking for a dependable place to find a pair of glasses, contacts, and other eye wear,” said Shehzaan Chunara, Vice President of Chunara Group of Companies. “This is a game changing brand which will be at the forefront of tele-medicine for optical needs, and we believe tele-health to be a huge part of the future.”

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative software technology to provide patients with affordable frame designs and eye exams. An assortment of over 2,000 frames to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. To date, the company has conducted more than 1 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical franchise can offer.

In addition to Oklahoma City and Dallas/Fort Worth, My Eyelab has 42 franchise stores and on track to have 55 franchise units operating by year end. The new openings and signings in 2020 mark a 40 percent year-to-date growth rate over last year for My Eyelab, with 23 units currently in development. Between sister brands My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, Now Optics expects to have 200 stores by the end of the year.

For more information about My Eyelab, visit www.myeyelab.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.myeyelabfranchise.com or contact Charles Kowanetz at ckowanetz@myeyelab.com or 561-331-0933.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:
Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with nearly 200 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions. The company consistently ranks among the top 15 largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelab.com/franchise.

© Business Wire 2020

