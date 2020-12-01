Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

My Intelligent Machines Inc. : Recognized as a Prominent and Growing Player in the North-American A.I. Sector

12/01/2020 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

My Intelligent Machines Inc. (MIMs) today announced it received the 2020 Red Herring’s Top 100 North America Award, one of the most prestigious prizes granted each year to the 100 most promising private tech companies that are well-positioned to grow at a fast pace.

Red Herring’s editorial team conducted a thorough process for several months among 750+ applicants including MIMs, taking into account many criteria including the disruptive impact our augmented intelligence system is having in the industry, its proof of concept, the Company’s financial performance and market footprint, as well as the quality of our management. Only 138 companies have been selected to present their business endeavour during the final round of the competition.

In the same week, MIMs has also been selected as one of the six c-level startup competitors - and the only Canadian, Quebec-based startup, invited to present during the Grand Finale hosted by FrenchFounders’ Transatlantic Leaders Forum, a French-speaking international business club promoting networking among executives and company founders in the U.S. and around the world.

“Our augmented intelligence system is a complete game changer at the drug discovery level for the entire pharma industry”, said Sarah Jenna, PhD, co-founder and CEO of My Intelligent Machines. “We are delighted that the industry experts, insiders and journalists assembled by Red Herring awarded us this prestigious prize: it’s a clear indication that our business model raises awareness among the industry, including Google, while shedding light on the entire Quebec-based AI ecosystem”, completed Dr. Jenna.

MIMs markets software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to pharma and biotech companies. Whereas any conventional AI solution operates as a ‘black box’, MIMs’ software is designed to bring tremendous data processing abilities to the discovery and preclinical stages of any drug development process. It allows for early-stage patients’ stratification and classification with a precision never reached before. MIMs’ technological solution works in synergy with the scientific team, making accurate human biology simulations possible far before incurring significant costs and risks in late-stage clinical development.

Red Herring’s Top 100 North America Awards have become not only a springboard for some of the tech industry’s most prominent names, from Google to Skype, Spotify and Twitter, but also a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry’s sharpest edge. Following the current win, MIMs will be invited to present at the Red Herring Top 100 Global event in 2021 and compete with fellow winners from North America, Europe and Asia.

About MIMs

Montreal-based My Intelligent Machines (MIMs) is a leader in artificial intelligence and systems biology. MIMs provides pharmaceutical companies of all sizes with easy-to-implement and interactive augmented intelligence systems, allowing for accurate biological simulations at early drug development stage, to assist scientists in the development of precisely targeted and personalized therapies. For more information, please visit mims.ai


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED : Announces Stock Option Grants
AQ
05:55pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : FNN presentation – December 2020
PU
05:55pWOOLWORTHS : rsquo; Healthier Options to help customers make small but meaningful changes
PU
05:55pRUMBLEON : 2018 Harley Davidson Breakout 114 Review
PU
05:55pVIRGIN GALACTIC : Appoints Alistair Burns as Chief Information Officer
PU
05:54pLeading Independent Proxy Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Ocugen Stockholders Vote “FOR” Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Shares Amendment Proposals
GL
05:52pGuggenheim Energy & Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution
GL
05:51pROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortress Biotech, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FBIO
GL
05:51pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Nutraceuticals Sale Update
PU
05:48pVENZEE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $1.5M Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's UniCredit says board would never agree to harmful deal
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ