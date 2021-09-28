Log in
MyComplianceOffice Expands Innovative Approach to Compliance with the Acquisition of Governor Software

09/28/2021 | 09:33am EDT
MyComplianceOffice Ltd. (“MCO”), a company focused on creating valued compliance solutions for financial services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Governor Software, a leading technology in compliance governance and oversight solutions.

Arising from an extended partnership, the acquisition brings compliance oversight innovation with visual mapping of global regulations, as well as the expertise of Governor Software founder, Richard Pike. Richard has extensive experience working with financial institutions and technology companies throughout the world, assisting companies in managing enterprise risk more efficiently while addressing local regulatory guidelines and standards.

Richard is currently Chairman of Citadel Securities (Ireland) Ltd, an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee at Starling International, Independent Non-Executive Director at FBD Insurance plc, Independent Non-Executive Director at Citadel Securities (Europe) Ltd. Richard has previously worked in various senior banking, insurance, credit, and market risk roles.

Brian Fahey, CEO, MCO said, “I am excited about the expansion of MCO’s technical and compliance governance capabilities as well as the addition of GRC expert, Richard Pike, to the MCO team. Today, MyComplianceOffice ensures that Compliance can continuously execute and monitor their policies and procedures. With the acquisition of Governor Software, MCO can help firms significantly enhance their compliance governance practices.” Fahey added “The goal is to increase governance in a compliance program to significantly improve the assurance of compliance across an organization control in an affordable and efficient manner.”

“This acquisition combines Governor’s track record of innovation in compliance oversight with MCO’s expertise, insight and unparalleled understanding of the regulatory environment within the securities industry.” stated Richard Pike, CEO and Founder of Governor Software. “I’m thrilled to work with MCO to expand the risk mitigation capabilities of MyComplianceOffice with leading edge regulatory mapping tools.”

MCO provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. The MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated transactions for the firm, the activities of employees, third-parties, and other external entities that the client engages with in their business activities. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, our easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently. Visit mycomplianceoffice.com to learn more.

Governor Software Ltd supports senior risk and compliance executives at financial institutions maintain governance and oversight through clear visualization of their regulatory obligations and risk appetite. Governor Software has taken a fresh approach to addressing these challenges; using visualization technology to efficiently tackle the issues associated with governance and oversight in their entirety.


© Business Wire 2021
