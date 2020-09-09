MyETF MSCI Malaysia Islamic Dividend : NET ASSET VALUE / INDICATIVE OPTIMUM PORTFOLIO VALUE

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Particulars of Director
Name
DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
21/07/2020
7,000
Disposed
Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder
Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
22/07/2020
20,000
Disposed
Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder
Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
22/07/2020
242,600
Disposed
Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder
Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market;
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market.
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest
Deemed Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
15,367,300
Direct (%)
9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
10.532
Date of notice
23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
23/07/2020
Announcement Info
Company Name
JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name
JIANKUN
Date Announced
23 Jul 2020
Category
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS4-23072020-00005
Disclaimer
