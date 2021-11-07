MyIR income summaries – information, date order and printing

08 November 2021

We were aware of an issue that was impacting intermediaries who were trying to view their client's income summary in myIR.

The 'Income by type' table that displays an overview of all income and deductions from each income type was missing from the income summary in myIR.

This issue has now been resolved and 'Income by type' table now shows as part of the income summary in myIR. We have also amended the date order of the income sources, so they are chronological from most recent to oldest.

You can also view this information by generating a 'Proof of income' document.

Previously, the 'Print proof of income' and 'Print income details' PDFs were found under a client's Income summary.

Now, they are found within the Income tax account 'More…' menu under the 'My income' heading.

To view or download a summary of your client's total income before taxes and the total amount of taxes that would be deducted click on 'Print proof of income'

To view or download a breakdown of your client's income, including salary, wages, interest, and dividends click on 'Print income details'

The selection will default to the current year, however you can choose the date range to select the time period you want proof of income or income details for.