Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MySports Documentary: Bastian Baker's Unexpected Comeback

04/22/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Erlenbach / Rossens, 22 April 2021

MySports Documentary: Bastian Baker's Unexpected Comeback

Instead of touring the big stadiums of Europe as a musician, Bastian Baker picks up a hockey stick and puts on his skates with HCV Martigny again.

The world-renowned artist, with the MySports League club, experiences the highs and lows of a 2020/2021 season marked by the coronavirus.

MySports has closely followed this best-known player of HCV Martigny from when he signed his contract in August 2020 to the abrupt end of the season in mid-January 2021.

For the documentary "Between dream and reality, the return of Bastian Baker", a team from MySports accompanies star singer Bastian Baker while he embarks on his personal challenge to play ice hockey again for HCV Martigny, a semi-professional club aiming for a rise to the Swiss league. Will the music star live up to this challenge in the midst of a pandemic? The 40-minute documentary will be broadcast for the first time with German subtitles (original language: French) on Friday, 23 April at 6:45 pm on MySports One.

Back to the roots

After ten years of singing and performing all over the world, the pandemic thwarted Bastian Baker's tour plans. The former Martigny junior decided to return to the club he last played for. Accompany star Bastian Baker through the key moments of this important season for the Valais club: From the announcement of him signing the contract on August 20, 2020, to the sudden end of the MySports League, the documentary follows the joys and the anguish of this unprecedented comeback step by step, where dreams will collide with a harsh reality...

The personal and social challenges of Bastian Baker

"The film immerses the viewer into my adventure with HCV Martigny in an unfiltered and very realistic way, even if the ending is bitter, both for the team and for me," explains Bastian Baker.

Documentary "Between dream and reality, the return of Bastian Baker" on MySports One
Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 6:45 pm
Saturday, 24 April, 2021 after the Swiss-League live broadcast (around 10:10 pm)
Original language French with German subtitles

Video content:

· Trailer for the documentary "Between dream and reality, the return of Bastian Baker"; German, French




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aMONEY LAUNDERING : NatWest calls criminal charges 'disappointing' as case moves to court
AQ
05:11aWPP  : makes net zero pledge for entire $60bn supply chain
AQ
05:11aSAP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:11aTAL EDUCATION : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10aP.A.M. TRANSPORTATION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10aSCOTTS ASSOCIATES FOR A GREENER EARTH : Julian's Story“It gives me an outlet to geek out on being green. But way more importantly, SAGE is a group that is making a positive difference and helping improve the sustainability of our company."
PU
05:08aESUN  : Interim Report for the six months ended 31 January 2021
PU
05:08aKAISA  : Proactively Manages its Liabilities by Cash Tender Offer its Outstanding Senior Notes due Jun 2021 and Issues Additional US$200 million Senior Notes Due Sep 2023
PU
05:08aGENERIX S A  : Group is referenced for the 5th consecutive year by Gartner in its "Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS) - Europe context"
PU
05:08aTANG PALACE CHINA  : Proposals for general mandates to issue and repurchase shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
3Coffee, dairy help Nestle post strongest quarter in a decade
4Credit Suisse moves to boosts capital ahead of a further Archegos hit
5ORANGE : ORANGE : earnings pressured by pandemic woes, Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ