Myanmar EITI Implementation Project - P156124

The development objective of the Second Phase of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Implementation Project for Myanmar is to increase transparency and accountability in Myanmar's management of extractive industry data, revenue, and impacts. The additional financing will finance following components: (i) support to the multi-stakeholder group (MSG) and EITI secretariat; (ii) improving operators' readiness for EITI implementation;...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

