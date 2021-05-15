Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

May 16 (Reuters) - Fighters of a local militia opposed to
Myanmar's junta have pulled back from the northwestern town of
Mindat after days of assault by combat troops backed by
artillery, a member of the group said on Sunday.
The United States and Britain called on the army to avoid
civilian casualties and a shadow National Unity Government
formed by loyalists of Myanmar's detained elected leader, Aung
San Suu Kyi, appealed for international help.
A spokesman for the junta did not answer calls for comment.
The fighting in the hill town of Mindat, about 100 km (60
miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, is some of the
heaviest since the coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily
protests, strikes and the emergence of new local militias.
"To avoid confrontation, we retreated out of concern over
damage to the town," said one fighter, adding that only women
and children remained in the town of more than 40,000 that was
now largely occupied by the army.
"Since all the boys and men are involved in this fight, all
of them are on the run."
The U.S.-funded RFA website quoted a member of the group as
saying five of its fighters were killed, but it believed it had
inflicted losses several times that many on the army, widely
known as the Tatmadaw.
Army-controlled Myawaddy television said on Saturday that
some security forces were killed and others missing after
attacks by "unscrupulous people". Security forces would work day
and night to bring order, it added.
NEW FORCE
The fighting marks the emergence of the Chinland Defence
Force, one of several new groups to spring up in opposition to
the junta in a country which already had about two dozen ethnic
armed groups.
The fighters also say they are part of the People's Defence
Forces of the shadow government.
"We would like to urge the international community to take
immediate actions to end all violence of the Tatmadaw and
protect the defenceless people of Mindat," the National Unity
Government said in a statement.
The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar voiced concern for
civilians in Mindat.
"The military’s use of weapons of war against civilians,
including this week in Mindat, is a further demonstration of the
depths the regime will sink to to hold onto power," the U.S.
embassy said in a statement. "We call on the military to cease
violence against civilians."
Britain's mission said evidence of atrocities should be sent
to UN investigators "so perpetrators can be held to account".
Western nations have led condemnation of the junta and
applied limited sanctions since it took power alleging fraud in
an election won by Suu Kyi's party in November. Its claims of
irregularities were rejected by the electoral commission.
At least 790 people have been killed by the junta's security
forces in crackdowns on protests against its rule, says activist
group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The military, which disputes that number, imposes tight
restrictions on media, information and the Internet. Reuters
cannot independently verify arrests and casualty numbers.
