Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Myanmar exempts foreign entities from exchange rules after business outcry

04/21/2022 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Stacks of Myanmar kyat are seen on the counter before a client collects them, at a bank in Yangon, Myanmar

(Reuters) - Myanmar's central bank has announced a broad exemption of foreign entities from a controversial new policy requiring foreign exchange to be converted into local currency, a rule that triggered panic among business groups and residents.

The exemption, dated April 20, includes companies with approved foreign investments, firms in special economic zones, international non-government organisations, diplomats, United Nations agencies and airlines.

In an effort to exert more control over foreign currency flows in the military-run nation, the central bank declared from April 3 that foreign exchange earned locally must be deposited at licensed banks and exchanged for the local kyat currency within one working day.

The rules rattled businesses in Myanmar, which has seen a mass exodus of foreign firms in the past year, spooked by conflict, instability, sanctions and policy uncertainty in the wake of the military's coup in February, 2021.

The change will provide some relief for fuel importers, which, according to some industry sources, have been impacted by the exchange requirement.

Fuel shortages have been widely reported among residents in Myanmar this week, which the junta has repeatedly rejected as rumours.

The exemption notice did not provide a reason for the about-face, which came after some industry groups and embassies warned business activity in the country could be severely impacted.

The American and European chambers of commerce did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the exemption notice.

Those were among signatories to a joint statement from foreign business chambers that had warned the new currency rules would create "insurmountable challenges" for some businesses and would disconnect the country from the global financial system.

Myanmar's fragile economy has been in crisis since the coup, which halted a decade of political and economic reforms and sent the kyat into a downward spiral.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aNew Jersey launches recreational marijuana sales following voter approval
RE
06:12aRising calls for U.S. LNG revive stalled export projects, but at higher costs
RE
06:11aIn milestone move, China launches private pension scheme
RE
06:11aBiden to visit Portland, Seattle to tout administration's progress
RE
06:10aA picture and it's story - A daughter's shock as a trip to buy bread ends her father's life
RE
06:07aMyanmar exempts foreign entities from exchange rules after business outcry
RE
06:06aChinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV
RE
06:02aWorld Court rules Colombia must cease activities in Nicaraguan maritime zone
RE
05:58aUK PM Johnson seeks to defuse showdown over whether he misled parliament
RE
05:55aMacron, Le Pen back on campaign trail after heated debate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
2Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble
3Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
4European shares extend gains on upbeat earnings; Anglo American drags m..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...

HOT NEWS