Myanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town, residents and media say

* State media says 'armed terrorists' ambushed forces
* Violence surges in parts of Myanmar since coup
* News service says 10,000 fled homes in the area
* Daily record of coronavirus cases as outbreak surges
(Adds account from second resident, report says at least 31
killed, 10,000 fled homes, daily record coronavirus cases)
July 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar security forces killed at least
25 people on Friday in a confrontation with opponents of the
military junta at a town in the centre of the Southeast Asian
nation, two residents and Myanmar media said on Sunday.
A spokesman for the military did not respond to calls
requesting comment on the violence at Depayin in the Sagaing
region, about 300 km (200 miles) north of the capital,
Naypyidaw.
The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said "armed
terrorists" had ambushed security forces patrolling there,
killing one of them and wounding six. It said the attackers
retreated after retaliation by the security forces.
Myanmar has been plunged into chaos by the Feb. 1 coup
against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with violence flaring
in many parts of the country of more than 53 million people.
One resident of Depayin, who did not want to be identified
for fear of reprisals, said four military trucks dropped
soldiers at the village early on Friday.
Youths from a local People's Defence Force, formed to oppose
the junta, took up positions to confront them. However, they
only had makeshift weapons and were forced back by the security
forces' heavier firepower, the resident said.
"There were people dying at farms and by the railroad. They
(soldiers) shot everything that moved," said another resident,
who said his uncle was among the dead.
A total of 25 bodies had been collected after the fighting,
both residents said.
The BBC Burmese service website and Than Lwin Khet News
service carried similar accounts. The Myanmar Now news service
put the death toll at not fewer than 31 and said about 10,000
people had fled the area.
Reuters was not able to verify the details independently.
The Depayin People's Defence Force said on its Facebook page
that 18 of its members had been killed and 11 wounded.
People's Defence Forces have been founded by opponents of
the junta in many parts of Myanmar, some of them in association
with a National Unity Government set up underground as a rival
to the military administration.
About two dozen ethnic armed groups have fought for decades
in Myanmar's borderlands, but Depayin is in the heartland of the
ethnic Bamar majority, which also dominates the armed forces.
Violence since the coup has driven more than 230,000 people
from their homes, the United Nations says. It also says more
than 880 people have been killed by security forces since the
coup and more than 5,200 are in detention.
The military authorities have said these figures are not
true, but have not given their own estimates.
The army says its assumption of power was in line with the
constitution. It alleged fraud in November elections swept by
Suu Kyi's party, although the accusations were dismissed by the
former electoral body.
In another challenge for the authorities, Myanmar reported a
daily record of 2,318 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state health
system has foundered after it was deserted by doctors and other
health workers in protest at the military takeover.
(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Matthew Tostevin;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Clarke)