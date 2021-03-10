Myanmar fuel imports plunge in Feb as protests disrupt trade - sources

* Feb fuel imports fall to 287,000T, lowest since Aug 2017
* Domestic gasoline, diesel prices soar 36%-37% since
* Suppliers no longer accepting letters of credit -sources
* Switch to telegraphic transfers for payment -sources
March 10 (Reuters) - Myanmar's fuel importers have switched
to other forms of payment, such as telegraphic transfers, after
protests against a military coup disrupted trade, driving
February imports to their lowest in more than 3 years, two
industry sources said.
A civil disobedience movement has crippled government
business, unleashing strikes at banks, factories and shops since
the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup
on Feb. 1.
Now importers are paying in full upfront for fuel cargoes,
using telegraphic transfers from local banks to foreign ones as
suppliers are no longer accepting letters of credit, the
sources, who have knowledge of the matter, said on Wednesday.
They declined to be identified because the subject is
sensitive.
"It is getting very difficult to import fuel," said one of
them, a company official who is based in Myanmar, which relies
heavily on gasoline and diesel imports as its refineries are too
small and too old to meet its fuel needs.
"There is a shortage of USD in the market, banks are closed,
and our letters of credit are not accepted anymore. The
suppliers are rejecting."
Myanmar's political and economic instability complicate the
importers' access to credit and government functions required to
clear trades, while currency depreciation and rising global oil
prices have pushed up domestic prices.
Importers have to place a 10% deposit when the deal is
confirmed and pay in full before the cargo is discharged in
Yangon, the source added.
"The perceived risk of non-payment is too high."
Fuel is still being imported into Myanmar while import
terminals are open, the second source said.
Myanmar's imports of gasoline and diesel fell to about
287,000 tonnes in February, the lowest since August 2017,
industry data showed, however.
February diesel imports plunged 63% from January while
gasoline imports fell nearly 40%.
The kyat currency has lost about 4% against the
dollar since the start of February, Refinitiv data showed, and
domestic gasoline and diesel prices have risen by 36% to 37%
since the end of January.
(Reporting by Poppy McPherson and Florence Tan; Editing by
