Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Myanmar junta can't beat rebels, should restore democracy - U.S. diplomat

06/12/2022 | 01:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet holds a briefing in Bucharest

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta likely cannot to defeat the rebels fighting its rule and should restore democracy after seizing power last year, a senior U.S. diplomat said.

"It's hard to see today how they could realistically think they can win," said Derek Chollet, the State Department counsellor. "They're losing territory. Their military is taking serious losses."

Speaking to Reuters and another journalist in Bangkok on Friday, Chollet said the military government is becoming isolated not only internationally but also at home and should end the fight and return to democracy.

The junta overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and has since used deadly force and mass arrests to suppress demonstrations.

Civilians have taken up arms to fight police and soldiers, answering a call by an alliance of lightly armed rebels for a people's revolt. The junta has declared the alliance "terrorists".

A spokesperson for the military did not answer calls seeking comment on Sunday about Chollet's remarks.

The diplomat is visiting Thailand, Singapore and Brunei to follow up on a meeting last month of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In addition to imposing sanctions, Washington is working with ASEAN and countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia regarding Myanmar, Chollet said.

He expressed hope that China could also be "part of the solution" in Myanmar.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aBeijing's bar-linked COVID outbreak is 'ferocious', official says
RE
04:38aChinese capital beijing reports total of 166 covid cases in bar…
RE
04:37aChinese capital beijing reports total of 1,997 local covid cases…
RE
04:35aBeijing's new covid cases as of 3 p.m. on sunday found among th…
RE
04:35aChinese capital beijing reports 33 new local covid cases on sun…
RE
04:31aIreland's Sinn Fein says UK is set to break international law
RE
04:31aScale of beijing's latest covid outbreak linked to bar 'feroci…
RE
04:20aFrench go to polls to give Macron working majority or not
RE
04:18aFrench go to polls to give Macron working majority or not
RE
04:17aIndian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aviva : global websites
2PannErgy : Transactions with Treasury Shares
3Sri Lanka is open to buying Russian oil, PM tells AP
4Iran and Venezuela expand oil ties amid U.S. sanctions
5Augwind Energy Tech Storage : signs a strategic agreement with Voith Hy..

HOT NEWS