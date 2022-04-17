Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Myanmar junta says 1,600 prisoners to be freed in holiday amnesty

04/17/2022 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wait at Insein prison in hopes of the release of their families members who were arrested due to the anti-coup protests, in Yangon

(Reuters) - Relatives of hundreds of prisoners gathered outside Myanmar's Insein Prison on Sunday after the military government announced the release of 1,600 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the Southeast Asian nation's new year.

The number of prisoners released in the annual amnesty was a fraction of last year's 23,000. It was unclear whether it would include jailed members of the civilian government overthrown in a Feb. 1, 2021 coup.

A local reporter on the scene told Reuters that no political protesters had been released so far from Insein.

Lieutenant General Aung Lin Dwe, a state secretary of the junta, signed a statement announcing "1,619 prisoners, including 42 detained foreigners, will be released under the Amnesty as part of the celebration of Myanmar's new year, to bring joy for the people and address humanitarian concerns."

The military has arrested at least 13,282 people and killed 1,756 opponents since the coup, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

Among those detained are the ousted government's leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, being held in the capital Naypyidaw, and her Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, who is in the Insein facility on the outskirts of Yangon.

"The junta uses the political prisoners as hostages," an AAPP spokesman told Reuters on Sunday. A spokesman for the junta, which has disputed AAPP's figures, did not respond to a request for comment.

Standing near plainclothes police on Sunday, nervous-looking families held placards with names of their loved ones, said the local reporter, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

The mother of a 22-year-old protester arrested eight months ago told the reporter she was waiting outside Insein after her son wrote saying he might be released in an April amnesty.

Another mother, whose police officer son was arrested in June for participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement against the junta, said she had waited outside the prison several times during previous amnesty periods.

"I have a feeling he will be freed today," she added, asking not to be named for fear of retaliation, the reporter said.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aRussia calls increased NATO military activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of 'unintended incidents' - TASS
RE
07:23aArchbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan
RE
07:13aRussia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
RE
07:13aRussia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
RE
07:02aNet profit at China's centrally administered SOEs rises 13.7% y/y in Q1 -state asset regulator
RE
06:58aRussia calls increased NATO military activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of "unintended incidents" - TASS
RE
06:41aArchbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan
RE
06:38aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:30aOn 'Easter of war,' pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine
RE
06:24aFrench far-left consultations show majority will abstain, vote blank in presidential runoff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia demands Mariupol surrender, Pope Francis laments 'Easter of War'
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS