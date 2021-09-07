Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu -media

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military authorities have freed
from jail a nationalist Buddhist monk, Ashin Wirathu, after
dropping sedition charges filed during the rule of the ousted
government of Aung San Suu Kyi, media said.
Known for his outbursts against minority Muslims,
particularly the Rohingya community, the monk was also critical
of Suu Kyi's civilian government and supportive of Myanmar's
powerful military that ousted it in a coup in February.
The monk handed himself in to police last November after
more than a year on the run from the charges, which carry jail
terms of up to three years for acts that provoke "hatred or
contempt", or stir disaffection against the government.
The case against Wirathu had been dropped, Myanmar's
military spokesman told media on Monday.
"Yangon's regional government closed the case and he is free
from today evening but he is being hospitalized at the military
hospital," Zaw Min Tun told the People Media outlet.
Wirathu is the most prominent of the nationalist monks to
gain growing political weight in Myanmar in recent decades.
His rhetoric often targeted Rohingya Muslims, more than
700,000 of whom fled an army crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017
that U.N. investigators said was carried out with "genocidal
intent".
The controversial monk was also at one point banned by
Myanmar’s highest religious authority from preaching for a year
because of hate speech.
