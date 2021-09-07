Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu -media

09/07/2021 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military authorities have freed from jail a nationalist Buddhist monk, Ashin Wirathu, after dropping sedition charges filed during the rule of the ousted government of Aung San Suu Kyi, media said.

Known for his outbursts against minority Muslims, particularly the Rohingya community, the monk was also critical of Suu Kyi's civilian government and supportive of Myanmar's powerful military that ousted it in a coup in February.

The monk handed himself in to police last November after more than a year on the run from the charges, which carry jail terms of up to three years for acts that provoke "hatred or contempt", or stir disaffection against the government.

The case against Wirathu had been dropped, Myanmar's military spokesman told media on Monday.

"Yangon's regional government closed the case and he is free from today evening but he is being hospitalized at the military hospital," Zaw Min Tun told the People Media outlet.

Wirathu is the most prominent of the nationalist monks to gain growing political weight in Myanmar in recent decades.

His rhetoric often targeted Rohingya Muslims, more than 700,000 of whom fled an army crackdown in Rakhine State in 2017 that U.N. investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent".

The controversial monk was also at one point banned by Myanmar’s highest religious authority from preaching for a year because of hate speech. (Reporting by Reuters Staff Editing by Ed Davies and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aDollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat
RE
03:23aHong Kong to reopen China border for some residents as govt eases COVID-19 rules
RE
03:23aSouth African rand dips before second-quarter GDP data
RE
03:19aDeutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in Softbank swap deal
RE
03:19aMyanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu -media
RE
03:14aMalaysia's central bank seen holding key rate as vaccine rollout fuels recovery hopes - Reuters poll
RE
03:12aFTSE 100 Tipped to Fall at Open Despite Gains in Asia
DJ
03:11aDeutsche Telekom says T-Mobile US share purchases worth over $7 bln
RE
03:11aDeutsche telekom ceo says softbank agrees not to sell shares in it before the end of 2024
RE
03:06aOil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..
3ALD : French car leasing firm ALD takes stake in mobility startup Skipr
4VEON : Ventures increases its investment in ShopUp
5Ted Baker sales jump as easing curbs revive dressing to the nines

HOT NEWS