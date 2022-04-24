Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Myanmar's Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case

04/24/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw

(Reuters) - Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces a possible 15 years in prison on Monday, when a court in the military-ruled country is scheduled to deliver a verdict in the first of multiple corruption cases against her.

Since being forced from power in a coup last year, Nobel laureate Suu Kyi has been charged with offences ranging from incitement and graft to violations of electoral and state secrets laws, which carry combined maximum sentences of more than 150 years.

She has been found guilty of two lesser offences so far and sentenced to six years, in a series of trials that could last years, leaving little chance for a political comeback for the figurehead of the country's struggle against dictatorship.

According to a source familiar with the trial, the judge is set to decide on Monday on charges that Suu Kyi accepted bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold from Phyo Min Thein, a former Yangon chief minister once seen as her future successor.

Phyo Min Thein, a protege of Suu Kyi, in October testified that he gave money and gold to her in exchange for her support. Suu Kyi has dismissed his allegations, which the junta aired separately on national television, as "absurd."

Suu Kyi, 76, is being held in an undisclosed location, without visitors. She denies all charges.

The military has restricted information about her trial and imposed a gag order on her lawyers. The international community calls the trial a farce.

The junta has said Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court.

(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pUkraine president's adviser says u.s. secretary of state blinken…
RE
03:57pUkraine president zelenskiy's adviser says u.s. secretary of sta…
RE
03:51pFRANCE'S MACRON : Next 5 years will not be a continuation of my p…
RE
03:49pFRANCE'S MACRON : We not leave anyone by the wayside in france…
RE
03:49pMACRON WINS : key quotes after France's presidential election
RE
03:47pFRANCE'S MACRON : Anger of those who voted for le pen must be add…
RE
03:46pDOWN BUT NOT OUT : France's Le Pen vows to fight on
RE
03:46pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : I am thinking of the disappointment of…
RE
03:46pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : I am thinking of all those who abstain…
RE
03:45pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : Keen to ensure that france is a leadin…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources
2Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
3Analysis-Bruised Wall St faces gauntlet of worries after market tumble
4Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai d..
5Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

HOT NEWS