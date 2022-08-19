Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Myanmar's Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts, junta chief says

08/19/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw

(Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief said on Friday he would consider allowing deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be moved to house arrest from prison but only after verdicts in a litany of cases against her have been reached.    

Suu Kyi, ousted in a widely condemned military coup last year, was moved to a jail in the capital Naypyitaw in June where she is being held in solitary confinement, the army said. The Nobel laureate and democracy champion, 77, has spent around half of the last three decades under house arrest.

Since the coup, Suu Kyi has been charged with at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, and has already been sentenced to several years' jail. She has called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.    

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's written remarks, read out on state television, came in response to a request made by a top U.N. official who visited Myanmar this week and asked for Suu Kyi to be allowed to return home.    

"I will consider the matter...after the verdict is done," he said in the statement. "We did not impose strong charges on her and showed mercy even though we were able to do more."    

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, was first put under house arrest in 1989 after huge protests against decades of military rule. In 1991, she won the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy but was only fully released from house arrest in 2010.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pU.S. asks judge to block book publisher merger as trial closes
RE
01:09pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
01:09pNicaraguan police detain bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega
RE
01:03pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pS&P 500, Nasdaq eye weekly loss as rate-hike worries hit growth stocks
RE
12:58pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
12:51pBritain will not start criminal proceedings against P&O Ferries
RE
12:51pU.S. Treasury disputes finding that new IRS funding would increase middle-class taxes
RE
12:47pWalmart Will Expand Abortion And Travel Coverage For Employees - CNBC
RE
12:47pWalmart expands abortion coverage for its employees in the wake…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
4Roularta Media N : REGULATED INFORMATION - Press release
5Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..

HOT NEWS