A junta spokesperson did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
(This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Myanmar in headline and paragraph 1)
(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Reuters) - Myanmar's junta has released 3,113 prisoners, including 98 foreigners, to mark the country's traditional New Year on Monday, according to a statement from the military government published on pro-military Telegram channels.
