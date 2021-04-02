Myanmar's neighbour Thailand unlikely to toughen stance on coup

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Thailand has slightly hardened
its language on Myanmar by saying it is "gravely concerned"
about escalating bloodshed since a Feb. 1 coup, but close
military ties and fears of a flood of refugees mean it is
unlikely to go further, analysts say.
That leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the
10-strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as
they seek to ramp up pressure on the junta, but could also
position it as a possible mediator.
"(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is an
opportunity because we’ve become an important partner," Panitan
Wattanayagorn, a political scientist at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn
University, told Reuters.
The closeness of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underscored
by a request from Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, to
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to "support democracy"
within days of ousting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Prayuth, who voiced that support, had himself seized power
in a 2014 coup when army chief, before taking on his current
civilian role in 2019 and rejecting opposition accusations that
the vote was manipulated.
The personal relationship began much earlier: within armies
that appear to have long put behind them the historic rivalry
between countries that used to be known as Burma and Siam.
In 2018, Min Aung Hlaing was awarded Thailand's King Grand
Cross of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant "in honour
of the support he has shown for the Thai military," the Bangkok
Post said at the time.
BROTHERHOOD
"For them, the military brotherhood is very, very
important," said Lalita Hingkanonta, a history professor at
Thailand's Kasetsart University.
"I don't think that the escalation of violence will change
the decision of the Thai government to accept more refugees...I
think they just want to be friends with Myanmar more."
Thailand potentially has more at stake in Myanmar than any
other member of ASEAN, as it shares a 2,400-km (1,500-mile)
border that is also Myanmar's longest with any neighbour.
The geographical position, and a tradition of cautious
diplomacy have been reasons for its particular care in remarks
on the coup - only toughening its wording slightly after the
civilian death toll topped 500 in Myanmar's crackdown on
anti-coup protesters.
Thailand's wording has still been much milder than that of
ASEAN democracies Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and
Singapore.
The border risks were highlighted by a surge of several
thousand refugees this week fleeing bombing by Myanmar's forces
of ethnic Karen rebels, an exodus reminiscent of the tens of
thousands who fled Myanmar's wars in previous decades.
Although Thailand denied that the latest refugees were being
pushed back, they complained of having been blocked by Thai
border guards, while a local Thai official told a meeting that
it was official policy to bar their entry.
GESTURES
While Thailand might come under diplomatic pressure to
accept refugees or take a tougher stance, Lalita said Prayuth's
government was unlikely to be moved.
"They would do something to respond to the international
pressure, they would do some small things, just to show that,
hey, we are responding very well to your concern. But that's
it."
Business links are also strong.
Foreign direct investment by Thai businesses ranks behind
only China and Singapore, with more than $11 billion approved
since 1988.
Annual cross-border trade stood at more than $9 billion in
2019 and many Thai businesses rely on Myanmar migrant workers -
who officially number 1.6 million.
Thailand matters even more for Myanmar, accounting for
nearly a quarter of exports in 2019, mostly natural gas.
But Thailand was unlikely to use its potential economic
leverage with any sanctions on trade, said Piti Srisangnam, of
the ASEAN Studies Center at Chulalongkorn University.
He suggested Thailand might best pursue diplomacy behind the
scenes, to try to encourage Myanmar's generals to curb violence
and launch talks with ousted civilians now locked up or branded
as traitors.
"If you have one friend you've known for a very long time,
and one day he commits murder, it doesn't mean you won't be
friends with him, right?" he said.
"You are still friends, but the best thing is to talk to
him, to show that the thing he has done is very wrong."
