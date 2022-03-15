Myanmar to accept Thai baht for border trade, eyes using rupee

March 15 (Reuters) - Myanmar will start accepting the Thai
baht currency for settling border trade transactions and is also
looking at a similar plan to use the Indian rupee for such
trade, the ministries of information and investment said on
Tuesday.
Myanmar's military-controlled government has already said
it would also accept China's renminbi as an official settlement
currency.
"By reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar, we will
mitigate the risk of sudden exchange rate swings due to
external geopolitical factors," the ministries said in a
statement, adding the move would help reduce inflation caused by
appreciation of the dollar.
The arrangements would also help support economic recovery,
the statement said, adding that – even with rising energy prices
– Myanmar should record "modest" gross domestic product growth
in the fiscal year ending October 2022.
Myanmar’s economy has slumped since the army overthrew an
elected government a year ago and launched a bloody crackdown on
opponents, with a struggle to impose order amid widespread civil
unrest and armed resistance from pro-democracy militias and
ethnic minority rebels.
Last year, the Central Bank of Myanmar briefly tried
tethering the kyat currency to a reference rate against the
dollar after a slump in the exchange rate.
The statement accused opponents of trying to trigger
distrust in the banking and financial system and said a weaker
kyat last year was "stoked by economic sabotage".
Registered merchants along the Thai border with Myanmar
could from this month conduct trade based on the kyat-baht
exchange rate announced daily by Myanmar's central bank, said
the statement.
Thai and Indian authorities did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Thailand is Myanmar's second biggest trading partner behind
China. Trade in the 2020-2021 fiscal year was worth $5.3
billion, the statement said.
Myanmar's main exports included gas, metals, pulses, and
garments, it said, adding the country mainly imported machinery,
transport equipment and manufactured goods from Thailand.
