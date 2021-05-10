Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Myrtle Beach Attorney Raises $500,000 in Funding for Mental Health App Startup

05/10/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteFlag, a mobile phone app that connects people struggling with their mental health to free, 24/7 customized peer-to-peer support, announced today that it has raised $500,000 in its first investment from an angel investor. 

CEO and founder Jonny McCoy leads the team alongside co-founder Chief Technology Officer, Trent Tinker. Chief of Operations Patricia McCoy, Vice President Kash Kiefer, and adviser Joey Jackson round out the executive team. 

“WhiteFlag is an anonymous, safe space where people who are silently suffering can connect with others who understand their struggle — 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said McCoy. “The app was built by people who know the struggle, the loneliness and the hurdles to finding help. We are grateful for the belief, encouragement and support that we have received from our investors and we look forward to working with them to make positive changes in millions of people’s lives across the country.”

A Myrtle Beach native and successful civil rights attorney, McCoy has dedicated his life to fighting for people’s rights. In the midst of a career spent representing major insurance companies, professional athletes and public officials, his world collapsed when he was falsely arrested and witnessed a suicide while being unlawfully detained. As a result, his mental health suddenly took a dark turn. He found himself struggling with an alcohol and prescription drug addiction as well as unrelenting PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“When I was at my lowest point, the isolation was absolutely crushing. Coupled with the alcohol and pill dependency, the struggle was unbearable as I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone what was going on. My real healing started when I began connecting with others who were struggling through the same things,” said McCoy. “WhiteFlag is built for everyone, including those who feel disconnected, alone and helpless — the people who desperately need to hear someone say ‘I understand how you feel’ and mean it. In addition, folks who are looking for a way to help can easily find those who need it the most. At WhiteFlag, we live by the mantra, ‘helping people heal, helps me heal.” 

McCoy developed the idea for WhiteFlag following a stay in a PTSD treatment facility several years ago. Production of the app began last summer after McCoy launched a series of mental health-oriented programs in Horry County, including a PTSD support group and the Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response, a charity known for assisting locals with their personal and mental health needs at the beginning of the pandemic. 

WhiteFlag will be available for download in the Google Play and Apple stores in early June and is currently seeking beta testers. To participate in the app’s beta test or to learn more about WhiteFlag, visit whiteflagapp.com

About WhiteFlag 
WhiteFlag is an app that connects people from all walks of life with 24/7 peer-to-peer support for mental health challenges, immediately, anonymously at the click of a button. No appointments, no judgement, just support from people who have been exactly where you are, exactly when you need it. 

For more information about WhiteFlag, visit WhiteFlagapp.com, @WhiteFlagApp on Twitter and Instagram, or Facebook.com/WhiteFlag.

Contact information:
Paige Schultz
pschultz@wearecsg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aHAWTHORN BANCSHARES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:21aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Credit Suisse Group AG
GL
11:21aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : - Important Deadline Reminder for FibroGen, Inc. Investors - Expanded Class Period
PR
11:21aNorthview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results
GL
11:21aSMARTMETRIC  : Say Goodbye to PIN Numbers, SmartMetric Reports Increased Interest in Its Biometric Credit Card in the Age of Demand for No-Touch Solutions at the Checkout
BU
11:20aADM to build new soy crushing facility to meet rising food, fuel demand
RE
11:20aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Tracey Mead and Christina Neble of Micro Focus Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List
PU
11:20aAUDACY  : Cadence13 Partners with Globally Renowned Thought Leader, Bestselling Author, and Activist Glennon Doyle for First-Ever Podcast
PU
11:20aTender for supply, installation testing and commissioning of 150 kva generator for central bank of kenya, eldoret branch
PU
11:20aRequest for proposal for provision of project consultancy services for proposed upgrade of haile selassie avenue and aga khan walk for central bank of kenya
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
4Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, copper shines
5Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

HOT NEWS