Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mystery Coin, "Blue Gold" Soars Overnight, Continues to Reward Holders in BUSD Every 60 Minutes

12/06/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - A MEME coin called "Blue Gold" has gone viral after distributing thousands of dollars to its holders. The mysterious coin, which launched on Sunday, smashed its Presale in a few hours and trended.

The coin issues Binance pegged USD rewards to its holders every 60 minutes. A very innovative smart contract powers this transactions. The coin has since been listed on CoinMarketCap.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106838_capture_550.jpg


Figure 1: Mystery Coin, "Blue Gold" Soars Overnight, Continues To Reward holders In BUSD Every 60 Minutes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106838_capture.jpg

Blue Gold Coin

BLG coin, which is a hyper-deflationary in nature continues to gain eye balls with the reward system for the holders. After raising Hard-cap in a matter of hours, the coin started trending upwards on the market due to demand.

Blue Gold has raised the bar of DeFi Tokenomics through its innovative and game-changing Smart Contracts. 8% of all transactions are distributed amongst the community, but unlike other coins in the crypto space, BLG rewards are paid in Binance pegged US dollars (BUSD), rather than the native coin itself. This prevents needing to sell the native coin and pay the crypto tax and creates revenue.

BLG Products

BLG aims to develop several products in the very short term to increase the utility of BLG Token, including Binance Smart Chain-based NFT Marketplace and Content Subscription Platform.

This essential factor is something that has been overlooked by so many similar projects, who have relied on hype & endorsements to grow the price, rather than actual utilities that will encourage people to own and use the coin.

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/blue-gold

KYC Link: https://idopresales.com/kyc-service/blue-gold-blg-kyc-verification

Github Audit: https://github.com/interfinetwork/smart-contract-audits/blob/main/BlueGold_AuditReport_InterFi.pdf

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blg_coin
Telegram: https://t.me/bluegoldgroup
Medium: https://medium.com/@bluegoldtoken

Media Contact:

Company: Blue Gold
Contact Name: Emma
E-mail: contact@bluegoldcoin.io
Website: https://bluegoldcoin.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106838


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pBE MORE PODCAST : Proactive Retention With Julie Turney
PU
01:42pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Sementes expands partnerships, portfolio and biotechnology for soy
PU
01:42pFACEBOOK : Creative Best Practices for COVID-19 Vaccine Campaigns
PU
01:42pSIGMA LITHIUM : Annual Information Form (Amended and Restated) - Form 6-K
PU
01:42pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Signs Agreement with Sela Sport Company to Bring Two New Luxury Hotels to Saudi Arabia
PU
01:41pHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, but with fewer powers - sources
RE
01:40pEuro zone upbeat on growth despite Omicron, to continue fiscal support
RE
01:40pMelanoma Research Alliance Applauds Expanded Approval of Pembrolizumab to Patients with Stage 2 Disease
BU
01:39piCAD to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit
GL
01:39piCAD to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS