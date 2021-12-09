Mystifly Launches New Payment Solution MystiPay in Partnership With Discover/Diners Club International

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mystifly is launching MystiPay, a new payment and settlement solution for the travel industry, in partnership with Diners Club International. The new partnership sees Diners Club International as the payment facilitator for purchases made through MystiPay. MystiPay coupled with Mystifly's ASRHub drives cost efficiency and unlocks new revenue opportunities for travel sellers.

MystiPay raises the bar in airline payment and settlement by building a profitable relationship between airlines and travel intermediaries in a more favourable way. It is geared towards ushering a revolution in the travel payments industry by maximizing the value of payment incentives while removing the existing inefficiencies and challenges like payment risk and settlement time.

"We have always taken a holistic approach in solving the airline industry challenges. The partnership with Diners Club International complements our goal to reduce airline payment costs and settlement time for bookings done through Mystifly's airline retailing platform" said Rajeev Kumar, Founder & CEO, Mystifly.

Diners Club International, part of the Discover Global Network, is a global payments network that is accepted at nearly 40 million merchant locations and nearly 1.3 million ATMs in more than 200 countries and territories. The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 20 alliance partner networks across the globe.

"We are excited about the Mystifly partnership and the opportunity to offer the airline industry a new lower cost payment option. The partnership is testament to the important role Diners Club International has in the airline and travel space, offering benefits to travel intermediaries and airlines alike," said Matt Sloan, Vice President of International Markets at Diners Club International. "We look forward to working with Mystifly on this new global initiative."

About Mystifly:

Mystifly is a travel tech leader in airline retailing envisioned to bring a positive difference in the experience of the travelers and how air travel is sold. Mystifly is the new operating system for existing or new businesses to start or grow their travel business globally. Certified by IATA as a NDC Level 4 Aggregator, Mystifly offers NDC-aligned tech stacks for businesses of every size. Founded in 2009, Mystifly unifies distribution, fulfilment and payments on a single platform that allows search, ticket, ancillary sales, post-booking services and payment for over 700 airlines including 180 LCCs, NDC and Non-NDC Airlines. Mystifly's suite of products empowers over 3000 clients globally.

