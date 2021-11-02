Mythical Games Announces First Partners for Its Proprietary Blockchain-Based Marketplace Platform and Technology

Next-Generation Technology Studio Brings Play-to-Earn Economies to Games with Developers Including Abstraction Games, Creative Mobile and CCG Lab

Mythical Games today announced the first developer partners for the Mythical Platform, a full-service system to build or integrate playable blockchain-based economies into games, facilitating a new level of ownership of digital assets for players, content creators and brands. Through these partnerships, Mythical will help fund the development of three new play-to-earn projects for its platform; an action strategy game from creative development studio Abstraction Games; a racing game from independent developer and publisher Creative Mobile, best known for Nitro Nation; and a TCG game developed by CCG Lab, a leading video game developer of digital collectible games, based on a beloved franchise from Cryptozoic Entertainment, the popular creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles.

Games built with the Mythical Platform unlock the value of a player’s monetary and time-based efforts, or the rarity of their collection, by providing a way for them to sell their in-game items to other players for real money, in safe and secure transactions with proof of authenticity on the Mythical Marketplace. Built on a private EVM-compatible sidechain, the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet, while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public blockchains like Ethereum. By leveraging the Mythical Platform to implement its proprietary blockchain technology and playable NFTs, developers can increase engagement and unlock new business models by allowing players, eSports teams, influencers, brands, and content creators to become stakeholders in their favorite games.

“We built the Mythical Platform as former game developers ourselves, offering blockchain technology, game services and built-in compliance as well as production support and go-to-market consulting for partners who want to introduce play-to-earn economies into their games,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “We are still in the first inning of this new shift in gaming and the conventional best practices of how to utilize blockchain innovations in the context of design, go-to-market and game operations are still being founded in real-time. Mythical has been at the forefront of driving these concepts in games and we believe they will increasingly unlock new material value in our industry. We’re excited to bring these first partners to this new world of scarcity-driven game design and economics and look forward to their player communities unlocking real value within their games.”

The Mythical Platform can be added to pre-existing game economies or built into the design of a new game from the ground up, and enables management of digital asset trades, payments, users and blockchain inventory management, making it possible for buyers and sellers of digital assets to transact confidently in an environment founded on transparency, security, trust and value. Mythical’s Marketplace provides seamless integration to game inventory and offers fraud protection, fee optimization, buyer and seller pricing recommendations, an exchange for fiat and crypto transactions and more. Mythical partners will also have access to proprietary intelligence, market design and market intervention tools that enable easy and safe digital asset transactions.

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a universal gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new play-to-earn game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force and Skylanders.

The Mythical Platform is built on an EVM-compatible sidechain using a Proof of Authority consensus model that is more environmentally friendly and sustainable than the Proof of Work model. Minting NFTs and integrating the Marketplace via the Mythical Platform do not require any mining or cryptocurrency to operate, or for players to participate.

