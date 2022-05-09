Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Ireland faces long political stalemate under Brexit shadow

05/09/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Weekly cabinet meeting in London

BELFAST/LONDON (Reuters) -Northern Ireland's Democratic Unioinist Party (DUP) refused on Monday to form a new power-sharing administration until post-Brexit trading rules are overhauled, rebuffing calls from London and Dublin to quickly go back into government.

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), overtook the DUP to win the most seats at elections to the region's devolved assembly at the weekend, the first time a party seeking to leave the United Kingdom came out on top.

Under the terms of a 1998 peace deal that mostly ended three decades of sectarian conflict in the British-controlled province, the main nationalist and unionist rivals are obliged to share power.

The DUP had pledged not to participate until Britain and the European Union agree to lift trade barriers between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom imposed by the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.

It repeated that position after meeting Britain's Northern Irish minister, Brandon Lewis, on Monday.

"We have made clear this morning that until he honours his commitment, we will not be nominating ministers to the executive," DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters.

The election reaffirmed that a majority of lawmakers, including Sinn Fein, favour retaining the protocol, which was designed following Brexit to avoid fraying the EU single market via the open border with Ireland.

While the DUP wants all trade barriers removed, Sinn Fein and others would settle for some easing of the rules.

"Any tactics of delay from the DUP, any gamesmanship from the British government who may wish to use Northern Ireland as a bargain chip would be clearly intolerable and must not happen," Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald told a news conference.

READY TO TALK

London has long threatened to unilaterally overrule parts of the protocol and Lewis said on Monday that it "would not shy away from taking further steps if necessary" if agreement with the EU could not be reached.

The EU's envoy to Britain said the bloc was ready to restart talks on the protocol after a pause for the elections but would not overhaul the arrangement that is central to post-Brexit trading rules.

"Let's be clear: we are not ready to renegotiate an international treaty that we signed just a couple of years ago," Joao Vale de Almeida told BBC radio on Monday.

"But also it is clear in our mind that unilateral action creates more problems than the ones it solves. So we need to find jointly agreed solutions."

Vale de Almeida said the EU was ready to talk with the Unionist politicians about their fears over the protocol.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said any further setbacks in the talks would prove that Brexit was not yet settled, but there was a "landing zone" to smooth trade.

"The European Union will need an indication that people are in the mood for settling this and resolving this, that it can't be one more concession after another," Martin told RTE radio.

(Additional reporting and writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and William Schomberg in London,Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ed Osmond)

By Amanda Ferguson and Paul Sandle


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aLet's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron
RE
10:18aU.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in March
RE
10:18aJapan expects launch of U.S. Indo-Pacific economic plan during Biden visit
RE
10:18aRenault CEO - decision on Russian operations to come in weeks
RE
10:15aBoE's Saunders says neutral rate might be in 1.25-2.5% range
RE
10:14aTSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble
RE
10:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:13aUK Labour's Starmer to offer to resign if fined for COVID rule breach - Sky News
RE
10:12aPakistan stock market tumbles as investors fret about unclear economic policy
RE
10:11aLet's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
3ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS