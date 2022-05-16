Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N. Ireland's DUP leader: Idea that UK PM Johnson is taking sides is "for the fairies"

05/16/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson visits Northern Ireland

(Fixes typo in the headline)

BELFAST (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Monday rubbished the idea that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking sides between the unionist and nationalist parties.

Johnson was in Belfast to urge local political leaders to form a new power-sharing government, a key institution under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

"The idea that the Prime Minister is taking sides is for the fairies," Democratic Unionist Party's Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters. "The Prime Minister is here because it's his job to protect Northern Ireland, it is his job to ensure that we have the right to trade freely within our own country."

(This

(Reporting by William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pAmber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
RE
04:22pU.S. congresswoman Liz Cheney blasts fellow Republicans after 'great replacement' mass shooting
RE
04:22pPoor workers bear the brunt of India's heatwave
RE
04:19pExclusive-Former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data
RE
04:18pAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 bln deal
RE
04:17pFrench PM resigns ahead of cabinet overhaul, Borne seen taking job
RE
04:16pU.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance curb
RE
04:15pHungary PM Orban warns of "era of recession" in Europe
RE
04:15pN. IRELAND'S DUP LEADER : Idea that UK PM Johnson is taking sides is "for the fairies"
RE
04:14pDollar slips from 2-decade highs; yuan falls on weak China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
2Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
3Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS