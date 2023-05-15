WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - New Jersey's two Democratic U.S. senators and the state's governor said on Monday they are seeking to halt a plan by New York City to adopt a congestion pricing plan in Manhattan, which would be the country's first.

Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker urged U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg not to grant final approval to environmental reviews needed to implement the congestion pricing plan after his department gave a key approval on May 5. Menendez said separately that he is introducing legislation this week that would cut 50% of New York state federal highway grant funding if the plan moves ahead.

