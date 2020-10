SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it spotted signs that North Korea had held a military parade early on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party.

North Korea appears to have mobilised large-scale military equipment and personnel during the parade, the South's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, but gave no immediate details. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)