Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea celebrates late Kim's birthday in new alpine city, with no military event

02/16/2022 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A golden commemorative coin to be minted on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il is pictured

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has celebrated the 80th birthday anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's late father with a music concert and fireworks in a refurbished holy city, but no missile launch or military parade, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Kim attended a gathering of government, military and ruling Workers' Party officials which took place on Tuesday in front of the statue of Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City to commemorate the anniversary, a major holiday called the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, KCNA said.

Dubbed the "holy land of revolution" by KCNA, the northern alpine town of Samjiyon is near the border with China and Mount Paektu https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-politics-idINKBN1Y708D, the holy mountain where Kim's family claims its roots.

However, it was rare that North Korea held such celebrations in the remote region.

The young leader has sought to transform the city into a massive economic hub https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-politics-idINKBN1Y708D, by building new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities.

The project has been a key initiative to foster a "self-reliant" economy amid sanctions over nuclear and missile programmes, and Kim has made multiple visits touting it as a "socialist utopia https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-politics-idINKBN1Y708D" and "epitome of modern civilisation https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-politics-idINKBN1Y708D."

Kim laid flowers at the statue during the meeting but KCNA did not release any of his remarks. Ri Il Hwan, a senior party official, gave a speech vowing to uphold the late strongman's mantra of self-reliance, KCNA reported.

"The meeting showed well the firm will and enthusiasm of the participants to ... build a people's paradise prospering with self-reliance on this land," KCNA said.

The celebrations also included fireworks and a music performance, but no military events, as has been the case in the past.

A U.S. think tank said last week that commercial satellite imagery showed possible preparations for a military parade which could display new missiles or other military advances.

KCNA released a photograph of thousands of people wearing a olive green or grey suit in the gathering, with the Kim Jong Il statue and a snowy forest in the backdrop.

State television footage also showed crowds of ordinary citizens wearing masks and watching fireworks, as well as a group of party officials attending a concert.

North Korea conducted a record seven missile tests in January, and has warned https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-warns-it-may-rethink-moratorium-nuclear-missile-tests-2022-01-19 it may resume testing intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017 amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States.

Analysts have said Pyongyang could use key holidays, including the upcoming 110th birthday anniversary on April 15 of Kim's late grandfather and national founder, Kim Il Sung, to carry out a major weapons test.

Those holidays come at a sensitive time as South Korea is set to hold a presidential election https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-candidates-kick-off-presidential-race-dominated-by-scandal-third-party-2022-02-15 on March 9, with formal campaigns starting this week.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in has warned a restart of North Korea's nuclear weapon or long-range missile tests could "instantly" send the peninsula back into crisis.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Minwoo Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION -0.30% 10.1 Delayed Quote.8.34%
PARADISE CO., LTD. 0.30% 16650 End-of-day quote.11.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aPhilippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president
RE
12:47aChina's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing
RE
12:44aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:44aNew Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament
RE
12:42aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:40aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:39aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:36aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease
DJ
12:29aJapan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
3Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback
4Pipeline operator TC Energy beats profit estimates, helped by gas earni..
5Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

HOT NEWS