Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic

06/18/2022 | 06:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
North Korean farmers work in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday.

At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an "acute enteric epidemic" have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far.

Enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract and South Korean officials say it may be cholera or typhoid.

The new outbreak, first reported on Thursday, puts further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday state news agency KCNA detailed prevention efforts, including quarantines, "intensive screening for all residents," and special treatment and monitoring of vulnerable people such as children and the elderly.

A national "Rapid Diagnosis and Treatment Team" is working with local health officials, and measures are being taken to ensure that farming is not disrupted in the key agricultural area, KCNA said.

Disinfection work is being carried out, including of sewage and other waste, to ensure the safety of drinking and household water, the report said.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aFactbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
02:12aAnalysis-Europe's summer of discontent reveals travel sector labour crisis
RE
02:03aMalaysia airlines ceo says to announce decision on planes to rep…
RE
01:53aSuspected militants shoot at bus in southwestern Rwanda, kill two
RE
01:39aAustralian power station fire will not worsen energy crisis -market operator
RE
01:05aColombians head to polls in tightest election in recent memory
RE
12:19aSouthern China hit by severe rains, floods as 'dragon boat water' peaks
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
06/18Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS