N.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
trend-following stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Investment themes
Education
Adtechs
The Golden Age of Video Games
Robotics
Blockchain
The future of mobility
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Education
Adtechs
The Golden Age of Video Games
Robotics
Blockchain
The future of mobility
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
N.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
01/10/2022 | 05:54pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off the east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Chris Reese)
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59p
BUY THE DIP
: Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM
RE
05:56p
From ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
RE
05:54p
N.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
RE
05:54p
Cryptocurrencies post record outflows in first week of 2022 -CoinShares
RE
05:52p
Union wins representation at second U.S. Starbucks location
RE
05:50p
U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly - White House
RE
05:49p
JPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated
RE
05:45p
China's Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists 'for sale' sign
RE
05:42p
Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
RE
05:40p
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2
Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3
Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4
Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5
Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia
More news
HOT NEWS
APRIA, INC.
+26.11%
Owens & Minor to buy home healthcare provider Apria for $1.45 bln
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE.
-13.13%
Take-Two to buy 'FarmVille' maker Zynga for $11 bln in largest gaming deal
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTE.
-21.23%
Rapid Micro Biosystems Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021
BARRICK GOLD CORPORA.
+3.06%
Barrick Gold says Mali mines unaffected by ECOWAS sanctions
NFI GROUP INC.
-2.23%
All change please? GILLIG finds tech partner for self-driving buses
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO .
+2.18%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Dividend, Payable on January 19, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave