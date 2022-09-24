Advanced search
N.Korea fires ballistic missile - South Korea military
09/24/2022 | 06:09pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
© Reuters 2022
