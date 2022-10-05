Advanced search
N.Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

10/05/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, following joint missile drills by South Korea and the United States and a return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the sea between Korea and Japan in response to North Korea's recent missile tests.

Thursday's missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since it fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Mark Porter and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022

