N.Korea fires ballistic missile - Yonhap 10/05/2022 | 05:15pm EDT

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Mark Porter)

