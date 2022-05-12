Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, S.Korea, Japan say

05/12/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korean and Japanese militaries said, as the isolated country races to advance its weapons programmes.

The launch is the North's 16th known weapons test this year, and came hours after reporting its first coronavirus outbreak, declaring "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the latest test but no other details, and Japan's coast guard also said a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile has fallen outside its territorial waters.

In its last weapons test on Saturday, the North used a submarine-launched ballistic missile, which it has been aggressively developing in recent years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed late last month to expedite the country's buildup of nuclear arsenal, amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States.

U.S. and South Korean officials have said Pyongyang's first nuclear test since 2017 could take place as early as this month.

(Reporting by Hyonhee ShinEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aEurope refiners benefit from U.S. emergency oil stock releases
RE
06:05aSweden plans to send NATO application next week, Expressen daily says
RE
06:03aGazprom units in Germany finding alternatives to Russian gas - minister
RE
06:02aUkrainian hospital works overtime as trauma trains evacuate war-wounded
RE
06:02aScoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed new head of Air India
RE
06:01aSTMicro sets bullish mid-term targets, shares rise
RE
06:00aN.Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, S.Korea, Japan say
RE
05:58aEU says gas supply not at risk from Ukraine transit issue, blames Moscow
RE
05:58aChina Resources in talks to take Sihuan Pharma private at $3 billion valuation -sources
RE
05:54aPalestinian president blames Israel for Al Jazeera reporter's killing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank's Vision Fund posts record $26 billion loss as tech stocks slu..
2Stocks in a tailspin, dollar soars as hard landing fears grow
3Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
4Siemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war, take hefty charge
5Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

HOT NEWS