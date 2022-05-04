Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, South says

05/04/2022 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), in Paju

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, about a week after the North vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed."

The launch, which marks the North's 14th major weapons test this year, comes days before South Korea's newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10.

South Korea's military said it detected the launch about noon in the Sunan area of Pyongyang. Sunan is where North Korea last fired what it claimed to be Hwasong-17, a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), on March 24.

Japan's Coast Guard also said that it had detected what appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from North Korea, and that the projectile had already landed.

Details of the projectile, including its flight range and altitude, were not immediately available.

The latest launch came less than three weeks after the North fired a new tactical guided weapon on April 16 aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities.

Pyongyang has recently stepped up weapons tests, resuming long-range missile launches for first time since 2017 in March. Officials in Seoul and Washington say it may also be preparing for a new round of nuclear tests.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to speed up the development of his country's nuclear arsenal while overseeing a huge military parade as denuclearisation talks with the United States remain stalled.

"Our military is maintaining readiness posture while closely monitoring related activities for possible additional launches," the South Korean military said in a statement.

(This story refiles to remove extraneous letter in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gerry Doyle)

By Soo-hyang Choi


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aSiemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests
RE
01:21aCGX ENERGY : MD&A and Financials for the three month period ended March 31, 2022
PU
01:16aGold dips as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision
RE
01:14aVitol sends first shipment of Russian ESPO crude cargo to UAE, data shows
RE
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022
PU
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Klöckner & Co starts fiscal year 2022 with strong quarterly earnings
PU
01:10aInvestor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom
RE
01:03aFed expected to step up inflation fight with big rate hike
RE
01:03aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:00aBritain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
2Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
3Biogen CEO to step down; drugmaker pulls back on Alzheimer's drug Aduhe..
4Markus Nikles has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CF..
5Stillfront Group's Interim Report January – March 2022

HOT NEWS