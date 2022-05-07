N.Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea, Japan say

(Adds comments from Japan defense minister, S.Korea
SEOUL/TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic
missile on Saturday, South Korea and Japan said, three days
before the inauguration of South Korean president-elect Yoon
Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a hard line against the North.
South Korean military said that North Korea fired what is
believed to be an submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)
into the sea off its east coast around 0507 GMT on Saturday from
a submarine around Sinpo, where North Korea keeps submarines as
well as equipment for test-firing SLBMs.
Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said North Korea's
recent development in nuclear missile-related technology and
repeated launches of ballistic missiles threatened the region
and the international community.
"This is absolutely unacceptable," he told reporters, adding
that Japan will continue to "strengthen defense capabilities
drastically" to protect citizens from such security threats.
Kishi said it is possible for North Korea to complete
nuclear test preparations as early as this month, and take
further provocative acts.
This was in line with a U.S. assessment that Pyongyang was
preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to
conduct a test there as early as this month.
Yoon takes office on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden is to
visit South Korea and meet with him on May 21, a day before
traveling to Japan where he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida.
"This is aiming at the (South's) new administration
beginning next week, and applying preemptive pressure to take
control of the situation before the U.S.-South Korea summit,"
said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean
Studies in Seoul.
"It also creates tension to strengthen the regime's internal
coherence in the face of circumstances such as prevention of
COVID-19 spreading."
Japan and South Korea estimated Saturday's SLBM had flown as
high as 50-60 km (30-40 miles) and as far as 600 km (370 miles).
On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward
the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after
Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest
possible speed."
"Instead of accepting invitations to dialog, the Kim
regime appears to be preparing a tactical nuclear warhead test.
The timing will depend most on when the underground tunnels and
modified device technology are ready," said Leif-Eric Easley, a
professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
"A seventh nuclear test would be the first since September
2017 and raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, increasing
dangers of miscalculation and miscommunication between the Kim
regime and the incoming Yoon administration."
Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to speed
up development of his country's nuclear arsenal. He presided
over a huge military parade that displayed intercontinental
ballistic missiles as well as what appeared to be SLBMs being
carried on trucks and launch vehicles.
In October, North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic
missile from a submarine, a move that analysts said could be
aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine.
Yoon, in an interview with Voice of America released on
Saturday, said that a meeting with Kim Jong Un is not off the
table but would need to have concrete results.
"There's no reason to avoid meeting" Kim, Yoon said.
"However, if we are not be able to show any results, or results
are just for show and does not have actual results in
denuclearisation... it's not going to help the relationship
between the two Koreas progress."
(Reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo;
Additional reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by William
Mallard)