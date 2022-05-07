N.Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

* Submarine launch an escalation before key diplomatic
events
* N.Korea may conduct nuclear test as soon as this
month-officials
* S.Korea to seek deterrence against North's nuclear
threat-aide
SEOUL/TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic
missile from a submarine on Saturday, South Korea said, an
escalation just before the inauguration of a South Korean
president who has vowed to take a hard line against the North
and the visit of the U.S. president.
South Korean military said North Korea fired what is
believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)
into the sea off its east coast around 0507 GMT on Saturday from
near Sinpo, where North Korea keeps submarines as well as
equipment for test-firing SLBMs.
Japan also said the projectile was a short-range ballistic
missile. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said North Korea's recent
development in nuclear missile-related technology and repeated
launches of ballistic missiles threatened the region and the
international community.
"This is absolutely unacceptable," he told reporters, adding
that Japan will continue to "strengthen defense capabilities
drastically" to protect its citizens from such security threats,
in close cooperation with the United States, South Korea and
other allies.
The launch comes three days before Tuesday's inauguration of
Yoon Suk-yeol as South Korea's president, and ahead of his May
21 summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Park
Jie-won said North Korea may conduct a nuclear test between the
inauguration and the Biden visit, Yonhap news agency reported.
Kishi said it is possible for North Korea to complete
nuclear test preparations as early as this month, and take
further provocative acts.
This was also in line with a U.S. assessment that Pyongyang
was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be
ready to conduct a test there as early as this month.
"This is aiming at the (South's) new administration
beginning next week, and applying preemptive pressure to take
control of the situation before the U.S.-South Korea summit,"
said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean
Studies in Seoul.
"It also creates tension to strengthen the regime's internal
coherence in the face of circumstances such as prevention of
COVID-19 spreading."
YOON TO SEEK DETERRENCE
Intelligence chief Park told Yonhap that Tunnel No. 3 at the
Punggye-ri site is designed to test smaller nuclear devices,
without elaborating.
Analysts and South Korean and U.S. officials have said the
North appears to be restoring Tunnel No. 3 at the east coast
site, which was used for underground nuclear blasts before it
was closed in 2018 amid denuclearisation talks with Washington
and Seoul.
Japan and South Korea estimated Saturday's missile had flown
as high as 50-60 km (30-40 miles) and as far as 600 km (370
miles).
The Yoon administration will muster its capabilities as soon
as possible for fundamental measures against North Korean
provocations and practical deterrence against nuclear missile
threats, Yoon's nominee for national security adviser, Kim
Sung-han, said in a statement.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward
the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after
Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest
possible speed."
"Instead of accepting invitations to dialog, the Kim
regime appears to be preparing a tactical nuclear warhead test.
The timing will depend most on when the underground tunnels and
modified device technology are ready," said Leif-Eric Easley, a
professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
"A seventh nuclear test would be the first since September
2017 and raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, increasing
dangers of miscalculation and miscommunication between the Kim
regime and the incoming Yoon administration."
Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to speed
up development of his country's nuclear arsenal. He presided
over a huge military parade that displayed intercontinental
ballistic missiles as well as what appeared to be SLBMs being
carried on trucks and launch vehicles.
In October, North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic
missile from a submarine, a move that analysts said could be
aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine.
Yoon, in an interview with Voice of America released on
Saturday, said that a meeting with Kim Jong Un is not off the
table but would need to have concrete results.
"There's no reason to avoid meeting" Kim, Yoon said.
"However, if we are not be able to show any results, or results
are just for show and does not have actual outcomes in
denuclearisation... it's not going to help the relationship
between the two Koreas progress."
