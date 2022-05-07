Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea fires short-range ballistic missile - S. Korea military

05/07/2022 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL/TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korean military said, three days before the inauguration of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a hard line against the North.

South Korean military said that North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile believed to be an submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the sea off its east coast around 0507 GMT on Saturday from around Sinpo, where North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for test-firing SLBMs.

Japan's defense ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile. It had fallen, Japan's Coast Guard said around 0525 GMT, based on information from Japan's Ministry of Defense.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the projectile landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, citing government sources.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed."

The United States assessed that North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month.

"Instead of accepting invitations to dialog, the Kim regime appears to be preparing a tactical nuclear warhead test. The timing will depend most on when the underground tunnels and modified device technology are ready," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

"A seventh nuclear test would be the first since September 2017 and raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, increasing dangers of miscalculation and miscommunication between the Kim regime and the incoming Yoon administration."

Yoon takes office on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden is to visit South Korea and meet with him on May 21. (Reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37aXiaomi accuses Indian agency of 'physical violence' threats during probe
RE
02:16aBeijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams
RE
02:14aBeijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams
RE
02:07aUkraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says
RE
02:03aU.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
RE
01:58aAustralia, Solomon Island's Foreign Minister meet for first time since pact signed
RE
01:52aUk military intelligence - approx 100 t-90m tanks are currently…
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - conflict in ukraine is taking a heavy…
RE
01:50aUk military intelligence - at least one t-90m, russia's most adv…
RE
01:49aTaiwan says hopes world would sanction China if it invades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
2Canada's Commissioner of Competition plans to oppose Rogers, Shaw $16 b..
3Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing p..
4Starbucks asks White House for equal time after Biden met with union le..
5Rogers asks Quebecor to join bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile - media

HOT NEWS