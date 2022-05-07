N.Korea fires short-range ballistic missile - S. Korea military

SEOUL/TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic
missile on Saturday, South Korean military said, three days
before the inauguration of South Korean president-elect Yoon
Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a hard line against the North.
South Korean military said that North Korea fired a
short-range ballistic missile believed to be an
submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the sea off its
east coast around 0507 GMT on Saturday from around Sinpo, where
North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for
test-firing SLBMs.
Japan's defense ministry also tweeted that the projectile
could be a ballistic missile. It had fallen, Japan's Coast Guard
said around 0525 GMT, based on information from Japan's Ministry
of Defense.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the projectile landed
outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, citing government
sources.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward
the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after
Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest
possible speed."
The United States assessed that North Korea was preparing
its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a
test there as early as this month.
"Instead of accepting invitations to dialog, the Kim
regime appears to be preparing a tactical nuclear warhead test.
The timing will depend most on when the underground tunnels and
modified device technology are ready," said Leif-Eric Easley, a
professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
"A seventh nuclear test would be the first since September
2017 and raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, increasing
dangers of miscalculation and miscommunication between the Kim
regime and the incoming Yoon administration."
Yoon takes office on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden is to
visit South Korea and meet with him on May 21.
