N.Korea may be preparing to test submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea military says -Yonhap

Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's military has detected
signs that North Korea may be preparing to test a
submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Yonhap news agency
reported on Saturday, days before a visit by U.S. Vice President
Kamala Harris.
The military detected preparations this week in Sinpo, South
Hamgyong Province, North Korea, Yonhap reported, citing an
unnamed South Korean military source. This is in line with a
U.S.-based think tank's report this week, which cited commercial
satellite imagery.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is aware of signs and
movements suggesting North Korean provocations, including SLBMs,
the presidential office said in a statement on Saturday.
