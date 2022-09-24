Advanced search
N.Korea may be preparing to test submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea military says -Yonhap

09/24/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's military has detected signs that North Korea may be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, days before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

The military detected preparations this week in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, North Korea, Yonhap reported, citing an unnamed South Korean military source. This is in line with a U.S.-based think tank's report this week, which cited commercial satellite imagery.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is aware of signs and movements suggesting North Korean provocations, including SLBMs, the presidential office said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
