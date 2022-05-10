N.Korea missile launched from sub last week appears same model as last year's -Japan minister

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - The ballistic missile North Korea
launched last week appears to be the same model as the
submarine-launched missile Pyongyang tested last October,
Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on
Saturday, days before the inauguration of new South Korean
President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to
South Korea and Japan.
"The missile launched this time appears to be the same model
as the new submarine-launched missile fired on Oct. 19, 2021,"
Kishi told a regular news conference.
"The string of missile launches while the invasion of
Ukraine is under way is unacceptable," Kishi said.
North Korea last October test-fired a new, smaller ballistic
missile from a submarine, a move that analysts said could be
aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka. Editing by Gerry Doyle)