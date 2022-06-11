Log in
News: Latest News
N.Korea reports 40,060 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA

06/11/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: KCNA picture of volunteers carrying out temperature screening during an anti-virus campaign in Pyongyang

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Sunday reported 40,060 new people showing fever symptoms and one death amid the isolated nation's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim)


© Reuters 2022
